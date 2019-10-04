Strictly Come Dancing couples Anneka and Kevin, and Karim and Amy will feature on the show as well as celebs Amber Gill, Gaby Roslin and Rufus Hound ahead of Movie Week on Saturday night.

Ian Waite will also feature as usual, bringing Waite's Warm Up to get fans ready for the weekend's show.

Ball tweeted that she had been "taken down by a nasty bout of flu," on Monday and apologised for missing her Radio 2 Breakfast Show, along with It Takes Two.

"Thanks to Nicki Chapman and Gethin Jones for stepping in," she wrote. "Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin' with this flu, it's such a stinker."

Fans have praised Jones for stepping in, with the presenter joking that his dancing is "rusty".

"Thanks for the lovely comments #ItTakesTwo," he tweeted. "Had a blast with the team. My dancing is rusty mind!"

It Takes Two airs on BBC One, Friday at 5.15pm