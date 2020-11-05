Exclusive – Dancing on Ice 2021 on track as ITV dismisses ‘crisis’ rumours amid lockdown

Accessibility Links

Reports the show was set to be adversely affected by the lockdown are untrue, ITV says.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Published:

ITV has dismissed reports that the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice is in crisis as a result of the second coronavirus lockdown.

The Sun claimed the series could be adversely affected by the lockdown and that pro skaters had “grumbled” about not having anywhere to train, but RadioTimes.com understands there is no truth to these rumours.

A spokesperson for ITV explained that training was not stopping and that alternative arrangements were being made to ensure everything could go ahead as normal.

The spokesperson said,  “ITV takes the safety and welfare of everyone involved with its programmes extremely seriously and follows all government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
“The government has confirmed that TV production can carry on throughout lockdown, to that end we will be hiring the local ice rinks on a private and exclusive hire basis.”
Earlier, a spokesperson for the show said, “We’re in constant contact with our entire cast in training and there have been no concerns raised. All scheduled training is proceeding safely within guidelines and at easily accessible locations.”
The series is set to kick-off in January 2021, with the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up of contestants already having been confirmed.
Among the celebs taking to the ice for the series are comedian Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and former sprinter Colin Jackson.
Also competing are former Neighbours’ star Jason Donavon, Coronation Street’s Faye Brooks, West End performer and TV presenter Denise Van Outen, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant and presenter Mylene Klass.
As usual, the show will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with the judging panel comprised of Winter Olympics gold medallists Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and Doctor Who star John Barrowman.
Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide

