Former X Factor judge Cheryl has taken to Twitter to celebrate the release of Reggie N Bollie's debut single, New Girl.

Cheryl mentored the duo during last year's X Factor series, their infectious energy and likeable personalities earning them second place on the show, Louisa Johnson taking the top spot.

Shortly after the series it was announced that they'd signed to Simon Cowell's Syco label, the singers promising at the time that it meant "more hit songs n entertainment from 2016 n beyond".

Reggie N Bollie are certainly pleased to get their former mentor's backing - the pair being Cheryl's final act having now departed the show.

YESSSSSSS BOSSSSS??????? https://t.co/uwf66MCeF1

— Reggie N Bollie (@ReggieNBollie) May 14, 2016

And the fans definitely seem to be enjoying the track.

@ReggieNBollie new song has me like pic.twitter.com/YNx6j0GDFV

— Fiona_tbh (@Fiona_tbh) May 13, 2016

The track is available to download now and you can get a taste of it below:

