Shortly after the series it was announced that they'd signed to Simon Cowell's Syco label, the singers promising at the time that it meant "more hit songs n entertainment from 2016 n beyond".

Reggie N Bollie are certainly pleased to get their former mentor's backing - the pair being Cheryl's final act having now departed the show.

And the fans definitely seem to be enjoying the track.

More like this

Advertisement

The track is available to download now and you can get a taste of it below: