Celebrity MasterChef moved in schedule change this week

The continuation of Celebrity MasterChef will air later this week to make way for the second part of BBC One’s deep sea thriller Vigil tonight at 9pm, and 9/11 documentary Inside the President’s War Room airing tomorrow night at 9pm.

This year’s Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up includes Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe, EastEnders actress Rita Simons, reality TV star and former pin-up Katie Price, Happy Mondays percussionist Bez, Blue’s Duncan James and TV presenter Melanie Sykes, to name but a few.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are judging the culinary delights (or mishaps) being served up in the kitchen.

The series had been airing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, but due to changes to the TV scheduling this week, Celebrity MasterChef will now air on Wednesday, 1st September 1st, Thursday, September 2nd, and Friday, September 3rd, at the usual time of 9pm.

So far the competition has bid farewell to Munya Chawawa, Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, and Katie Price as the show prepares to enter the semi-finals.

Strictly pro-dancer Johannes , who has yet to display his culinary skills, has compared Celebrity MasterChef judges to Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, though Anton Du Beke is stepping in to replace Bruno on the panel this year.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “They’re from the same WhatsApp group if you know what I mean. When something is good, something is good, and when something is average, something is average, and when something is, ‘meh’, it’s ‘meh!’ They don’t hold back at all.”

On accepting criticism, Johannes added: “I love it because that’s how we improve. I’m OK with it on Strictly – I’m not as nervous as I was on MasterChef. I mean, constructive criticism is very, very good. And you know, you can’t say you’re not going to take away from that because these are skilled individuals – they know exactly what they’re talking about. And it’s funny because everything they said, I came back home and practiced. I recreated the incredible dishes with those minor changes. They gave me those tools.”

