And also Germany's Got Talent (or Das Supertalent as it's otherwise known) in 2016:

Dytrt is a national champion figure skater and even skated in the German version of Dancing on Ice but retired from competitive skating in 2011.

Bonheur meanwhile is a five-time French national champion skater and even made history in 2010 when paired with Vanessa James. Representing France, they became the first black couple to compete in Olympic pairs skating.

More recently, Dytrt and Bonheur have taken part in the Holiday on Ice show in Germany and France. If you speak French, you can enjoy this interview with the pair about it:

You can see more from Annette and Yannick on Facebook here.

