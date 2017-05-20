Britain's Got Talent's Annette & Yannick have previously made the finals of two Got Talent shows
Annette Dytrt & Yannick Bonheur are both champion figure skaters who have starred on international versions of BGT
Annette Dytrt and Yannick Bonheur leave the Britain's Got Talent judges speechless with their incredible routine on tonight's show.
But it's not the first time that Annette and Yannick have starred on a Got Talent. In fact, the pair have previously made the finals of both Czechoslovakia's Got Talent in 2015:
And also Germany's Got Talent (or Das Supertalent as it's otherwise known) in 2016:
Dytrt is a national champion figure skater and even skated in the German version of Dancing on Ice but retired from competitive skating in 2011.
Bonheur meanwhile is a five-time French national champion skater and even made history in 2010 when paired with Vanessa James. Representing France, they became the first black couple to compete in Olympic pairs skating.
More recently, Dytrt and Bonheur have taken part in the Holiday on Ice show in Germany and France. If you speak French, you can enjoy this interview with the pair about it:
You can see more from Annette and Yannick on Facebook here.
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.