So while the chaos of the auditions may be over, here's how you could be there for the crowning of the next Diversity, Lost Voice Guy or Colin Thackery...

How do I get tickets for the Britain’s Got Talent live shows?

Fans can apply for free tickets through the Applause Store. The minimum age limit is 12 years old, though anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are absolutely free and are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Dates are yet to be announced but the live semi-finals traditionally start during the last week of May.

Will Britain's Got Talent be cancelled due to coronavirus?

We're not sure how Britain's Got Talent will be affected just yet. The pre-recorded auditions are already in the can, we believe, but whether they will do a scaled-back version of the live show is yet to be seen.

Where are the Britain's Got Talent live shows filmed?

A studio is yet to be confirmed, but for the last two years, the talent show has used the legendary Hammersmith Apollo in London for its live shows.

The auditions were filmed at The London Palladium in Soho, and The Lowry in Salford Quays, Manchester.

When is The Britain's Got Talent final?

The date for BGT's grand final is yet to be confirmed by ITV, but going by previous series the first weekend of June is a pretty safe bet.

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2019?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery was the thirteenth winner of the long-running ITV competition, winning the hearts of the nation after singing in memory of his late wife. X - who was dramatically revealed to be previous contestant Marc Spellmann - came second, followed by magician Ben Hart.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV this spring