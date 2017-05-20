The audience were chanting 'OFF' at him, his impressions of the likes of Sylvester Stallone and the Queen were pretty awful and it didn't take long before Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all buzzed him off, calling an end to his audition.

What you'd expect to happen next is for IrShad to promptly leave the stage and be given a cuddle by Ant & Dec. But nope.

After he asked why he was buzzed off, David Walliams said that he didn't like to see comedians suffer if their audition wasn't going well. However, IrShad said he was enjoying himself – so David asked him to crack on.

A baffling Dot Cotton and Simon Cowell impression later, and IrShad was being told he had three yeses and he was through to the next round.

Simon, who did give him a no, said: "You are, and I’m not kidding here, the worst impressionist we’ve had on this show in 11 years" but Amanda and Alesha had other ideas, giving him yeses.

Adding his nod of approval, David said he thought there was a market for "the world's worst impressionist".

Even if we see a dog deliver a stand-up routine, we're not sure we'll ever be more confused or baffled by a BGT audition. That's got to be the biggest turnaround in the show's history.

Britain's Got Talent continues at 8pm next Saturday May 13 on ITV.