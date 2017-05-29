As the backing track for their version of Katy Perry's Roar started playing, Ant and Dec rushed onto the stage and called a quick end to the song. Then what sounded like a backing track featuring the kids' vocals could then be heard, leading viewers to quickly accuse the show of miming.

However, a spokesperson for Britain's Got Talent denied they were miming and told RadioTimes.com: “A technical glitch meant that the wrong song was played at the start of St Patrick’s Junior Choir performance as well as some vocals recorded during a rehearsal from them.

"The choir did not mime and we are very proud of their performance.”

More like this

After the song, Ant said "Bit of a sound issue there. They couldn't hear the track so we let them start again."

Advertisement

David Walliams said that the choir's performance was "fantastic", while Simon added: "What was making me laugh is that I know the chaos that was going up in the gallery when this was going wrong and you were so calm."