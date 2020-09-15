A source told the tabloid: "Some of the biggest acts in BGT history will be coming back to perform with another act, whether it’s a singer, magician or even an animal act.

“The idea is that they will collaborate and create a unique, one-off performance for fans.

“There was talk about creating super-groups – for example, putting together the best dance acts and the best magic acts to compete against one another — but that’s out of the window.

“It’s going to be spectacular for fans as they’ll get to see some of the show’s best-ever acts working together for the first time.

“Top of the wish list at ITV are Diversity, Susan Boyle and magical Marc Spelmann. At the moment they hope to have a studio audience who will vote on their favourite acts.

"But with Covid guidelines changing so often, this is something that’s not been completely decided yet.

“Either way, it’s going to be something really special.”

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals continue on Saturday on ITV.

