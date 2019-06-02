But how can you make sure the acts you want make it through to the final? By voting, of course.

Here are all the details you need…

How to vote on Britain's Got Talent via phone and mobile

We’ll be updating this page every night with the numbers you need to call to give your favourite act the chance to get through to the final.

There are two numbers for each act – the longer one for landline calls, the short one for mobiles.

But remember, you can't vote for your favourite act until they've all performed.

Votes cost 50p plus any network access charge. 15p from each vote goes to the Royal Variety Charity.

Dave and Finn

09020 44 24 01 / 6 44 24 01

Flakefleet Primary School

09020 44 24 02 / 6 44 24 02

Ben Hart

09020 44 24 03 / 6 44 24 03

Libby and Charlie

09020 44 24 04 / 6 44 24 04

4MG

09020 44 24 05 / 6 44 24 05

Mark McMullan

09020 44 24 06 / 6 44 24 06

Jonathan Goodwin

09020 44 24 07 / 6 44 24 07

Siobhan Phillips

09020 44 24 08 / 6 44 24 08

X

09020 44 24 09 / 6 44 24 09

Kojo Anim

09020 44 24 10 / 6 44 24 10

Colin Thackery

09020 44 24 11 / 6 44 24 11

Can you vote via the Britain’s Got Talent app?

Yes indeed, you get five free votes each evening. See details of how to download the app below.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

The BGT vote opens at the end of the first live show, before the results are announced at 9:30pm the same night.

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals are nightly across the week, launching on Monday 27th May at 7:30pm on ITV, with results following at 9:30pm