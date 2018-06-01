The singing priest in question is Father Ray Kelly, who sang the Cohen song as the bride walked down the aisle on the day of her wedding – and now he's appearing on Britain's Got Talent.

Who is the singing priest on Britain's Got Talent?

The 65-year-old was born in the Irish town of Tyrrellspass and was ordained in 1989.

In 2006, Kelly was appointed as the parish priest in Oldcastle & Moylagh, Co. Meath where he has worked ever since.

While he was studying to enter the priesthood, Father Kelly was a member of the boyband Rafiki, and he and the band would go on to perform at local events, even recording a charity single.

In the summer of 2014, he signed a contract with Universal Music Ireland, and has since made a series of TV appearances and performed all over the world on his route to the Britain’s Got Talent stage.