Mr Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and of course Simon Cowell are back on judging duties, Ant and Dec are hosting and Stephen Mulhern – complete with annual goofy advert – is back on Britain's Got More Talent.

As for those on the stage, keep your peepers peeled for these guys...

Bertie the Tortoise

Dear little Bertie isn't just any tortoise. Bertie is, in fact, the 'Usain Bolt of the tortoise world'. In 2014 he was dubbed the Fastest Tortoise in the World after walking across an 18ft long track in 19.59 seconds. The leopard tortoise has a rather mischievous girlfriend, too. Not content with Bertie getting all of the attention, she took a comfort break over presenters Ant and Dec during his audition. Much to their delight.

More like this

Elite Squad

"Brilliantly imaginative," is how David Walliams described this dance troupe from Oxford. They've been dancing together since a young age. And, as you can tell from their Queen's Guard get up, they're big fans of the royal family. Sure to be a big hit for the Royal Variety Performance, right?

Presentation School Choir

What does BGT love more than a dancing dog? A blooming good choir. The sort that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, making you feel all warm inside about kids getting together and working hard on their extra curricular activities. Enter the Presentation School Choir. They've been going since 1995 and the group, hailing from Kilkenny, was created by choral director Veronica McCarron. It seems they're not running the risk of being 'just another choir' as Alesha Dixon dubbed them "very refreshing".

The Togni Brothers

Foot juggling. There's something you don't see every day. Michael (21) and Dario (20) are originally from Birmingham but were raised in Italy where they learned their craft. Their father is said to come from one of the biggest circus families in Europe. Simon Cowell admitted he had "never seen anything like it" before and Amanda Holden said they were "extraordinary".

Katy and Paul

Katy (28) and Paul (33) are an aerial gymnastics duo from Liverpool. Apparently it's not just the act that's up in the air – all four judges are said to have leapt out of their seats to congratulate the pair on a dramatic and thrilling performance. You could say they were cock-a-hoop they turned up to audition. Ahem...

Will these acts make it to the final? Did any earn a coveted Golden Buzzer push from the judges? We'll soon find out...

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday 9th April at 7pm on ITV