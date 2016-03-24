Stephen Mulhern has done it again: he's signalled the return of Britain's Got More Talent with a hilariously bad advert.

Last year it was a dodgy rap, this year it's a horrendous attempt at being the next big boy band. Ant and Dec warn him it's rubbish and that he'll be a laughing stock. But it's got Dean Gaffney in it for seemingly no reason at all, former champ Paul Potts smashes a plant pot over his head and dancing duo Stavros Flatley return again. So what's not to love?