Stephen Mulhern's Britain's Got More Talent advert is hilariously bad
Ant and Dec may think it's rubbish, but Mulhern's advert - stuffed with BGT favourites - is a hoot
Stephen Mulhern has done it again: he's signalled the return of Britain's Got More Talent with a hilariously bad advert.
Last year it was a dodgy rap, this year it's a horrendous attempt at being the next big boy band. Ant and Dec warn him it's rubbish and that he'll be a laughing stock. But it's got Dean Gaffney in it for seemingly no reason at all, former champ Paul Potts smashes a plant pot over his head and dancing duo Stavros Flatley return again. So what's not to love?
Judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and even Simon Cowell himself join in for this tenth anniversary launch. Prepare for dodgy lyrics, dodgy dancing and (of course) some dancing dogs...
Britain's Got More Talent returns to ITV2 soon