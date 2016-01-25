There were rumours circulating that (gasp!) very few animal acts had made an appearance at this year's early Britain's Got Talent auditions. This being a show that's been won by a dog more than once, it seemed very surprising. But hosts Ant and Dec set the record straight, as they certainly remember one: a sprinting tortoise.

Advertisement

Now, they don't remember this sprinting tortoise simply for its (presumably) speedy moves - apparently it's trying to break its own record - but also for a performance by its girlfriend. Because it seems Mr Tortoise's other half thought the best place to go to the toilet was all over poor Ant.