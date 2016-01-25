Ant and Dec reveal that awkward BGT moment when a sprinting tortoise's girlfriend used one of them as a toilet
There's a headline you don't read every day
There were rumours circulating that (gasp!) very few animal acts had made an appearance at this year's early Britain's Got Talent auditions. This being a show that's been won by a dog more than once, it seemed very surprising. But hosts Ant and Dec set the record straight, as they certainly remember one: a sprinting tortoise.
Now, they don't remember this sprinting tortoise simply for its (presumably) speedy moves - apparently it's trying to break its own record - but also for a performance by its girlfriend. Because it seems Mr Tortoise's other half thought the best place to go to the toilet was all over poor Ant.
If that won't make you tune in, laughs Dec, I'm not sure what will...
Watch the video above for the full interview.