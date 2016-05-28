1. The adverts got a lot of attention

"It's time for a quick break" it a pretty common sentence on BGT. A fact not missed by viewers, who were getting quite fed up of having more adverts - quick or otherwise.

It can start to grate - especially when it's after every act. Although, selfishly, I have to say they're a godsend when you're reporting on the show live all night. I know, woe is me. But gotta have those tea breaks.

Also I really, really liked this advert pointing out just how annoying estimated bills are. Easily pleased. But every cloud and that.

2. Ten year celebration

Diversity's Ashley Banjo choreographed the routine which saw everyone from Old Men Grooving, Collabro, Ashleigh and Pudsey, Stavros Flatley and Jamie Raven return. Rather sweetly, hosts Ant and Dec joined the judges' table to simply sit back and watch the BGT family do its thing.

3. Richard Jones is first magician to ever win the show

Jones took the top spot, becoming the first magic act ever to win the series. He beat runner-up Wayne Woodward by just 2.9% of the votes with Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer - dancing stormtroopers Boogie Storm - coming in third place.

Watch his winning performance here: