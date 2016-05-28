Rather adorably hosts Ant and Dec sat alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judges' desk to simply sit back and enjoy ten years of talent. And have a good sob - well, Ant and Amanda at least. Ant's really turned the waterworks on this year hasn't he?

But, I confess, it had me very much feeling 'all the feels' at home. Thank goodness I completely held it together and didn't have a little tear over my laptop. That would be quite embarrassing.

Anyway, if you missed it or just want to see it again, check it out below:

Britain's Got Talent will return next year, although it has yet to be confirmed that it will stay on ITV.