Britain's Got Talent ten year celebration stole the show in jam-packed final
Diversity's Ashley Banjo choreographed a routine starring everyone from Old Men Grooving to Ashley and Pudsey, Stavros Flatley and Jamie Raven and it left Ant and Dec, the judges and viewers feeling very emotional
The Britain's Got Talent final 12 were one thing, but former winners and BGT stars stole the show tonight with a special collaboration to mark the series' tenth anniversary.
Diversity's Ashley Banjo choreographed the routine which saw everyone from Old Men Grooving, Collabro, Ashleigh and Pudsey, Stavros Flatley and Jamie Raven return.
Rather adorably hosts Ant and Dec sat alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judges' desk to simply sit back and enjoy ten years of talent. And have a good sob - well, Ant and Amanda at least. Ant's really turned the waterworks on this year hasn't he?
But, I confess, it had me very much feeling 'all the feels' at home. Thank goodness I completely held it together and didn't have a little tear over my laptop. That would be quite embarrassing.
Anyway, if you missed it or just want to see it again, check it out below:
Britain's Got Talent will return next year, although it has yet to be confirmed that it will stay on ITV.