New BBC1 show All Together Now reminded viewers of something – and they spotted someone familiar
But was it any good?
Published: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:51 am
BBC1 launched its new Saturday night singing contest All Together Now this week. Potted guide: Rob Beckett hosts as contestants try to impress a judging panel of 100 assorted West End veterans, cabaret hosts, drag queens, rappers, Britain’s Got Talent contestants – and Gerry Halliwell – who are crammed into rows of tiny booths and show their appreciation by getting to their feet and joining in...
Here's what viewers thought of it...
It looks like The Muppet Show
It's like a giant game of Guess Who?
It's like something they'd come up with on W1A
It's actually pretty good
It's actually pretty dire
Isn't that the "chicken chow mein and pork balls" bloke from the Hungry House ads?
