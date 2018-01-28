BBC1 launched its new Saturday night singing contest All Together Now this week. Potted guide: Rob Beckett hosts as contestants try to impress a judging panel of 100 assorted West End veterans, cabaret hosts, drag queens, rappers, Britain’s Got Talent contestants – and Gerry Halliwell – who are crammed into rows of tiny booths and show their appreciation by getting to their feet and joining in...

Here's what viewers thought of it...

It looks like The Muppet Show

It's like a giant game of Guess Who?

It's like something they'd come up with on W1A

It's actually pretty good

It's actually pretty dire

Isn't that the "chicken chow mein and pork balls" bloke from the Hungry House ads?

