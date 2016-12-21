Billed as having "Riff Offs" inspired by hit movie Pitch Perfect, "a soloists challenge and an a capella round”, the six-part series will culminate in a live final.

An air date is yet to be confirmed, so we don't know whether Pitch Battle will be the BBC’s attempt to usurp ITV behemoth Britain’s Got Talent in the spring schedules.

And so far no talent has been linked to the programme, which is from production company Tuesday’s Child. Other shows to their name include Superstar Dogs and You’re Back in the Room.

More like this

Pitch Battle was commissioned by BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore and Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning.

Phillips said: “There are millions of people in the UK of all ages and backgrounds who sing simply for the love of it, for the joy and sense of community it creates. Tuesday’s Child’s excellent new format reflects this with shed loads of sass and spirit. We can’t wait to get started!”

Advertisement

The BBC is also launching singing talent show Let it Shine – Gary Barlow's search for a boyband to star in a theatre production – in the New Year, just as ITV airs its first series of The Voice UK, which it poached from the BBC.