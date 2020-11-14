To be fair, the ballroom expert has choreographed some rather unusual routines in the past, perhaps most infamous being his collaborations with former Conservative politician Ann Widdecombe, which often consisted of him dragging her across the dancefloor.

But while not every performance has been a knockout, Du Beke is most definitely a favourite among Strictly fans and some have suggested he should stop attempting to lift the Glitterball trophy and join the dark side instead (that is to say, the judges).

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Bruno Tonioli could not attend Strictly this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, it ignited a campaign for Du Beke to take his place, but the BBC instead opted for a small panel of three.

More like this

However, with Du Beke eliminated from this year's competition and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse isolating after an emergency trip to Germany, he is getting a chance to lift the score paddle for the first time this weekend.

The question is, should he be instated as a permanent Strictly judge or stick to his long-held role as one of the show's most recognisable professionals?

RadioTimes.com wants your thoughts on this, so please do vote in our poll below to make sure your voice is heard. The results will be published at a later date.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC One. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.