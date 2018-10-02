"My loves, some people are reporting I'm quitting the show," he wrote on Twitter. "Absolute rubbish! I'm NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I'm never going! Love you all and love @bbcstrictly!"

Anton and his dance partner Susannah Constantine were the first to be eliminated from this year's competition, after going up against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

"Sadly, someone's got to go, but I wish it wasn't you because you're wonderful to be with," Anton said to Susannah after the judges unanimously voted them off. "I'm going to miss spending time with you in the studio.

"We've had a great time, we've had enormous amounts of fun, and you're wonderful, and thank you very much indeed."

The pair had set a new record for the lowest scoring Foxtrot in the show's history.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Movie Week on Saturday 6th October at 6.30pm on BBC1