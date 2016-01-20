The Geordie duo – who front a whole host of big entertainment formats from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to Britain's Got Talent – saw off new threats this year as the award was shifted from Entertainment Presenter to TV Presenter. That welcomed fellow duo and Bake Off hosts Mel & Sue into the list of nominees as well as first time nominee Rylan Clark (Big Brother's Bit On The Side/ This Morning) and Graham Norton for his self-titled chat show.

But the powerhouse that is Ant and Dec just can't be beaten.

Ant described last year's fourteenth win as "ludicrous" with Dec joking to us: "It's going to end one night, it didn't end tonight."

Now I guess all they have to decide is where to keep the new trophy from this year...