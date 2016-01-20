National Television Awards 2016: full shortlist revealed
From Poldark to Bake Off, The Chase to Coronation Street, it’s time to have your say on what’s best on the box
The NTAs are back and it's time to have your say on which stars and shows deserve a gong.
Everything from dancing dogs to twisty artificial intelligence has made the shortlist for this 21st instalment of the viewer-voted awards.
Oh yes, viewer voted. It’s all down to you. But you’ve got a tough job on your hands. Tennant takes on Turner, Broadchurch battles Doctor Who and Ant and Dec challenge themselves as Takeaway squares up to I’m A Celebrity.
There are new categories, too. TV presenter sees the hosts of factual programmes pitted against those of entertainment shows, which may actually (gasp) give fourteen-time winners Ant and Dec cause for concern. The ever-popular Graham Norton, the tour de force that is Mel and Sue and first-time nominee Rylan offer up the opposition.
Live Magazine Show also enters the frame, with BBC Breakfast, Loose Women, The One Show and This Morning locking horns.
As ever, titans of soap land go toe-to-toe with both EastEnders and Coronation Street’s live episodes competing. Plus, Peter Kay attempts to hold his ground with Car Share taking on returning big-hitters Benidorm, Birds of a Feather and Not Going Out.
See the full shortlist below and get voting:
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
Challenge Show
Bear Grylls: Mission Survive
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Comedy
Benidorm
Birds of a Feather
Not Going Out
Peter Kay’s Car Share
Drama
Broadchurch
Casualty
Doctor Who
Downton Abbey
New Drama
Doctor Foster
Humans
Ordinary Lies
Poldark
Factual Entertainment
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Top Gear
Live Magazine Show
BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
The One Show
This Morning
Drama Performance
Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster)
Sheridan Smith (Black Work)
David Tennant (Broadchurch)
Aidan Turner (Poldark)
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The Graham Norton Show
Newcomer
Gemma Atkinson (Emmerdale)
Richard Blackwood (EastEnders)
Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks)
Shayne Ward (Coronation Street)
Serial Drama Performance
Danny Dyer (EastEnders)
Alison King (Coronation Street)
Michael Parr (Emmerdale)
Rakhee Thakrar (EastEnders)
International
Game of Thrones
Orange is the New Black
The Big Bang Theory
Daytime
Pointless
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
The Paul O’Grady Show
TV Presenter
Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Mel & Sue
Rylan Clark
Plus... TV moment of the year
A selection of viewer-suggested moments are expected to be shown on the night, with a winning moment crowned champ.
How to vote
You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com or you can vote by phone 0905 647 2016.
Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.
Votes must be cast by noon on Wednesday 20th January 2016.
The results will be revealed on the evening of 20th January from the 02, with Dermot O’Leary returning as host.