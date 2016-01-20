Oh yes, viewer voted. It’s all down to you. But you’ve got a tough job on your hands. Tennant takes on Turner, Broadchurch battles Doctor Who and Ant and Dec challenge themselves as Takeaway squares up to I’m A Celebrity.

There are new categories, too. TV presenter sees the hosts of factual programmes pitted against those of entertainment shows, which may actually (gasp) give fourteen-time winners Ant and Dec cause for concern. The ever-popular Graham Norton, the tour de force that is Mel and Sue and first-time nominee Rylan offer up the opposition.

Live Magazine Show also enters the frame, with BBC Breakfast, Loose Women, The One Show and This Morning locking horns.

As ever, titans of soap land go toe-to-toe with both EastEnders and Coronation Street’s live episodes competing. Plus, Peter Kay attempts to hold his ground with Car Share taking on returning big-hitters Benidorm, Birds of a Feather and Not Going Out.

See the full shortlist below and get voting:

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Challenge Show

Bear Grylls: Mission Survive

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm

Birds of a Feather

Not Going Out

Peter Kay’s Car Share

Drama

Broadchurch

Casualty

Doctor Who

Downton Abbey

New Drama

Doctor Foster

Humans

Ordinary Lies

Poldark

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Top Gear

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

The One Show

This Morning

Drama Performance

Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster)

Sheridan Smith (Black Work)

David Tennant (Broadchurch)

Aidan Turner (Poldark)

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

Newcomer

Gemma Atkinson (Emmerdale)

Richard Blackwood (EastEnders)

Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks)

Shayne Ward (Coronation Street)

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Alison King (Coronation Street)

Michael Parr (Emmerdale)

Rakhee Thakrar (EastEnders)

International

Game of Thrones

Orange is the New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Daytime

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

The Paul O’Grady Show

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Mel & Sue

Rylan Clark

Plus... TV moment of the year

A selection of viewer-suggested moments are expected to be shown on the night, with a winning moment crowned champ.

How to vote

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com or you can vote by phone 0905 647 2016.

Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.

Votes must be cast by noon on Wednesday 20th January 2016.

The results will be revealed on the evening of 20th January from the 02, with Dermot O’Leary returning as host.