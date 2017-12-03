Davood and Nadiya did his best to sway the panel with a repeat performance of their Argentine Tango to The Phantom of the Opera.

But Alexandra and Gorka’s dazzling Charleston to Supercalifragilistic from Mary Poppins was just too good for the judges.

“This couple were out there on a mission and completely and utterly nailed it,” said Craig Revel Horwood. "That couple is Alexandra and Gorka.”

Darcey Bussell added: “Well both couples gave 100% tonight and it’s tough to see anybody go but there was one performance that totally outshined the other and that was Alexandra and Gorka.”

Bruno Tonioli said: “The strongest, more powerful, overall better. Alexandra and Gorka.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she agreed with her fellow judges and would have also saved Alexandra and Gorka had she been required to use her casting vote.

Describing his time on the show Davood said: “There have been so many highlights I’ve had, honestly the best time. I never thought I’d get this far which is why I’m smiling as I never thought I’d reach this point. I never thought I’d get to see and meet such amazing people. We’re all mates, every comment I’ve ever received good and bad, and to dance in front of audiences like this has been a real gift.

“This is Nadiya’s first year on this show and I think she’s done incredibly well. She’s done brilliant choreography, she’s a brilliant dancer and she’s a great teacher and now she’s a really good friend and I’m so privileged to have met her, thank you!”

Nadiya added: “Just a big big thank you, I’m such a lucky girl to have you as my partner and it’s such a privilege to have been part of your journey because I think it’s been incredible, the way you’ve improved and come so far, thank you for everything.”

Sunday’s results show opened with a group performance of songs from the musical Dreamgirls as well as a musical performance from the Leading Ladies - Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson.

The remaining five couples will perform two dances next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns for the semi-final on BBC1. Keeeeeep dancing!

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final weekend begins on BBC1 at 6.45pm on Saturday December 9