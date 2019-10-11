Alfonso, who won Dancing with the Stars back in 2014, previously filled in for Tonioli last year, when he won rave reviews for his flamboyant presenting style.

Alfonso is best known for his role as Carlton Banks in Fresh Prince, the rich cousin to Will Smith's street-smart teenager who's forced to move in with his wealthy aunt and uncle when he gets into trouble at home.

He became a firm favourite among fans for regularly dancing to Tom Jones’s It’s Not Unusual, and his routine soon earned its own moniker – ‘The Carlton’. However, Strictly fans were left frustrated when he didn't perform the dance during his previous judging stint.

More like this

Alfonso will be joined by regular judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Motsi Mabuse, as they continue to pass judgement over the remaining couples' dance routines.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed the Strictly producers will encourage their new judge to whip out his iconic dance routine...

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:40pm