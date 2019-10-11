In the sitcom, Smith played a fictionalised version of himself, Will, a teenager and wannabe-rapper from West Philadelphia who gets into trouble in his hometown, and is sent by his mother to live in Bel Air, Los Angeles with his rich uncle, aunt and cousins: Uncle Phil, (James Avery) Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid), Hilary (Karyn Parsons), Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), and Ashley (Tatyana Ali).

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although fans have long been clamouring for a reboot, last year Ribeiro (best-known for his 'Carlton dance' on the show) said that a spin-off would be “impossible” without the Avery’s character Uncle Phil.

““I think it’s impossible with James Avery being gone... Without him, everything that Will and Carlton did would mean nothing — it’s a bunch of kids acting stupid,” he told People.com. “There had to be jeopardy, and the way Uncle Phil was going to handle it was the other side of making what Will and Carlton did work. Without him, there is no The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

More like this

Advertisement

"I’m sure a [reboot] could happen, but I continue to say I think it’s very unlikely," he added.