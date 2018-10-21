Accessibility Links

Strictly viewers are LOVING guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro — but where’s the Carlton dance?

Viewers were hoping to see the Fresh Prince of Bel Air's iconic dance move

Alfonso Ribeiro (Getty, EH)

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro has stepped in to join Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel, replacing Bruno Tonioli for week five — and viewers are already enjoying his flamboyant presenting style.

The actor, who made his name in the Will Smith sitcom as Carlton, and who later won US Strictly equivalent Dancing with the Stars, twirled his way onto the dance floor along with the other three judges at the start of the show.

But it seemed that viewers had been hoping Alfonso would perform his iconic Carlton dance at the start of the show.

“Last week was about people wanting to see the dance of shame,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’ first dance after they were caught on camera kissing in London. “This week is about people wanting to see the dance of Carlton!”

But even without his signature move, it seems Strictly viewers already can’t get enough of Alfonso/Carlton, who’ll also return for Sunday’s results show.

Alfonso also paid tribute to Bruno, with a spot-on impression, before praising Dr Ranj for “great job” coming out onto the dance floor first.

“I think Alfonso is just like me darling, always looking for the positive,” Craig joked.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1

