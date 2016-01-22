"Things will run their course. As long as the public want it, it will continue. At some point that will change but I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

The singer and presenter added that Cowell was showing no signs of anxiety amid speculation surrounding the future of the two shows on ITV, as both near the end of their contracts with the broadcaster.

“Simon’s on great form as are the other [BGT] judges," she said. "It's like being back at school, first day of school. Everyone’s excited to see one another, there’s a good vibe. Everyone who works on Britain’s Got Talent has a good time and I think that’s what separates us from a lot of other shows.

“It’s a show that’s warmly received by the public and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. This is the fifth series and it comes back stronger. Everyone has a good time and the auditions were incredibly well received by the public.”

The BGT judges have just completed Liverpool auditions and are due in London this weekend.

“We have never done Liverpool before and they were insane," said Dixon. "I said to one of the producers that we should take this audience round with us everywhere we go. The energy that came out of that room was insane. They were fantastic. If people still want it. long may it continue."

Dixon, a former Strictly Come Dancing judge who joined BGT in 2012, added: "Britain’s Got Talent did very well last year. It was one of the highest rating shows last year. All of us involved are still enjoying it. It’s a no brainier to do another series next year.

“It’s very laid back and we all get on and we complement each other nicely I think,” she said. “There’s a nice balance.”

Dixon, 37, added that she is having meetings in the US with a view to developing an acting career and said that she has just acquired a voice-over agent.

She has just recorded a part for Disney Junior animation Doc McStuffins, the cartoon in which the eponymous Doc fixes broken toys in her playhouse clinic with the help of her friends Hallie, Lambie, Chilly, and Stuffy. Dixon has voiced Winnie, an antique toy tiger who struggles to blow up balloons, in the episode which will air next month.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV later this spring