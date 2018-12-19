"I would love to do it at some point and it's on my bucket list, but sorry - not next year." So it seems it's a case of when, not if, we'll see him in sequins and a spray tan - and even though it might be a few years off, Carr already has a certain dance in mind to wow the judges.

Carr fans can catch the comedian on Christmas Day hosting Alan Carr's Christmas Cracker on Channel 4 at 10.15pm, a festive extravaganza promising a merry mix of sketches, music, and celebrity guests including Danny and Dani Dyer, Olly Murs, Channing Tatum and former Strictly judge and champion Alesha Dixon - wonder if she'll be giving Alan a few tips?The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 rumour mill is already rumbling with Alan Carr emerging as an early tip for taking to the dance floor next year. The comic and presenter sparked speculation by having the coveted spot of announcing the voting terms and conditions alongside Claudia Winkleman at the grand final on Saturday 15 December, where producers reportedly secured him to sign up.

So is it true? We have the answer straight from the Chatty Man's mouth as he told RadioTimes.com what really went on behind the scenes at the weekend… "After I did the terms and conditions on the final this woman basically threw a net over me and held me hostage until I said id do it!" he says. "I would love to do the show at some point but I've got lots coming up in 2019 including a few TV things and a stand-up tour, so it's going to be very busy.

Carr fans can catch the comedian on Christmas Day hosting Alan Carr's Christmas Cracker on Channel 4 at 10.15pm, a festive extravaganza promising a merry mix of sketches, music, and celebrity guests including Danny and Dani Dyer, Olly Murs, Channing Tatum and former Strictly judge and champion Alesha Dixon - wonder if she'll be giving Alan a few tips?