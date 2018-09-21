Performing the hugely unique dubstep-fused popera number It’s My Life, Ouatu, performing under stage name Cezar, represented Romania in the song competition.

In scenes we don’t think we will ever forget ever, the 38-year-old wore a bejewelled black Dracula-styled suit as he crooned on stage in Sweden.

Words fail us when describing the rest of the performance, so here’s a clip.

In typical Eurovision style, Ouatu’s eccentric performance saw him score an impressive 65 points and place 13th in the competition.

Comparatively, British entry Bonnie Tyler placed 19th that year, scoring only 23 points.

Ouatu, who was raised in Italy, previously released a single in Christmas 2012 and has performed alongside Andrea Bocelli at a concert in 2013.

But will Ouatu be able to add X Factor finalist to this list of impressive accolades?

Cezar Ouatu: Key Facts

Could Cezar be this year's winner? (ITV)

From: Romania

Age: 38

