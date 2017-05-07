Here's your much-needed catch-up on the three acts everyone was talking about...

1. Irshad Shaikh

Irshad Shaikh left us – and the audience – scratching our heads. Why? Well, within 45 seconds of his act beginning, the 57-year-old salesman had racked up four red buzzers and it all looked to be over. Thus commenced the biggest turnaround in BGT history...

Because despite some truly appalling impressions of the Queen, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and more, Irshad somehow earned three yeses from the judges and was put through to the next round.

The whole show had gone barmy – and the only sane person left on the panel was Simon Cowell.

2. Angara Contortion

We've seen plenty of contortion acts on the show before but Russian group Angara Contortion walked out on stage looking other-worldly. And when they began performing, they twisted their bodies into shapes we didn't think possible.

David Walliams' face said it all as the flawless routine saw the group sail through to the next round. Anyone else jealous of the performers' enviable stomach muscles?

3. Harry Gardner

Harry Gardner melted hearts on Britain's Got Talent with his song penned in tribute to his nan who suffered from Alzheimers. The 16-year-old explained he'd written the tune, Not Alone, for his grandmother who was diagnosed with the disease three years previously – and the teen has since taken to Facebook to tell fans she passed away in the gap between his audition and last night's episode.

His performance brought tears to the eyes of the audience (and us at home) and the judges were unanimous in their praise for the youngster.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV