Meet Rufus Hound, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and comedian

Celebrity skating fans rejoice because Dancing on Ice is back for its 13th series – and it is already proving to be a good one with shock accident causing someone to leave early and a surprising first elimination.

One of the contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is comedian and actor Rufus Hound who got off to a good start when he was safe from the skate-off thanks to securing the coveted Golden Ticket.

And it could be a good job as he did as, despite getting a respectable skate one score, Hound had admitted that he would take a trip to the pub over a trip to the ice rink any day – maybe he decided to join up for 2021 as the pubs are all shut?

While chatting to press, including RadioTimes.com, he did say that he feels he would get a lot more comfortable with skating as time goes on and expects to be focusing on the more technical aspects of skating in the coming weeks – so he is confident despite saying he is not much of a skater.

Here is all you need to know about Rufus as we gear up for the next episode.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Rufus Hound?

ITV

Age: 41

Instagram: @dogfacedboi

Twitter: @rufushound

Job: Actor and comedian

Rufus Hound is a comedian and actor, who has regularly appeared on comedy panel game shows Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice. He is also well known for his performances in the West End. The actor has played a fictionalised version of himself in CBBC TV series Hounded, and also starred in Doctor Who, and Channel 4’s acclaimed drama Cucumber.

He won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2013, and most recently appeared in Sky 1 sitcom Trollied.

What has Rufus Hound scored so far?

Rufus nabbed a score of 25/40 in his first skate-off, but he also secured the Golden Ticket which meant he was safe from elimination. Will he be able to take advantage of that and build on his progress so far?

What has Rufus Hound said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman Kemp’s ITV show Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He then added: “The God’s honest truth is, and [gesturing to Martin Kemp] you’re actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Good luck, Rufus!

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm.