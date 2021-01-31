Meet Lady Leshurr, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and musician

A new run of the ITV hit Dancing on Ice is underway and all the celebrities have now performed with one already leaving the competition in what was a surprising turn of events.

Lady Leshurr was in the first batch of celebs to take to the rink and, despite getting a decent score, she found herself in the bottom two.

Sonny Jay and Faye Brooks are certainly her biggest competition from the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up as they are second and first place respectively – will she have what it takes to best them?

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestant who is hoping her luck changes as the 13th series of Dancing on Ice continues.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr?

Age: 30

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @ladyleshurr

Job: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016.

The musician went on to a MOBO for Best Female Act that year, and in 2019, she performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour as a special guest for rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

What has Lady Leshurr scored so far?

Despite getting a respectable 25/40 and dancing to the anthem that is Salute by Little Mix, Lady Leshurr found herself in the skate-off. She was saved and it was Myleene Klass that made a shock early exit – but will she survive the next round?

What has Lady Leshurr said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Joining Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Kiss Breakfast to announce the news earlier this year, she said, “Oh my gosh I don’t what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She continued, “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Alongside her promotional pic, she added, “I’ve always wanted to skate, and what’s better than forcing myself into something I can’t get out of now!”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm.