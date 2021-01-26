Meet Denise Van Outen, former Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant who had to withdraw from competition

Denise Van Outen has sadly had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice after sustaining a nasty injury.

Earlier in the year while training, she suffered an injury to her shoulder which unfortunately hasn’t healed enough for her to continue in the competition.

She went on to explain how she is unable to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating and therefore made the decision to withdraw from the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

She will be replaced by Amy Tinkler, who will make her debut on Sunday.

Read on for the lowdown on Denise’s time in the competition, including a full statement on her withdrawal from the competition.

Why has Denise Van Outen quit Dancing on Ice?

The actress had initially taken to the ice after a nasty fall but it later emerged her condition hadn’t improved.

Denise issued a statement on Instagram, explaining her decision to leave the competition, saying: “GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable. I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras. Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.

“I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling. @themattevers has been the most incredible support and skate partner (a true friend) and I’m so grateful for his expertise in teaching me (ice virgin) the basics. I just wish I was well enough to learn all the fabulous tricks my injury won’t allow me to do. Chair dancing on Ice with a massive pie won’t get us points on the leaderboard . I’m actually proud of what I’ve achieved ( not much, lowest scores so far ) . If you don’t mind I’m going to give myself a couple of points for bravery for doing cartwheels on Ice at 46 with broken bones.”

“I wish all the celebs, pros and judges the best of luck for the rest of the series. I’m rooting for you all. Bunch of legends #dancingonice2021.”

Following the news, her professional partner Matt Evers added: “Denise has worked so incredibly hard these past few months and I’m devastated that she’s unable to show everyone what a beautiful skater she’s become. It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover. I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have. I’m gutted to have Denise leave the show and equally gutted that last Sunday’s hug will be my last for a while.”

Denise has been replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her professional partner Joe Johnson.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen?

Age: 46

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

Twitter: @denise_vanouten

Job: Actress, singer and television presenter

Denise has had a versatile career since first entering the spotlight as a presenter on The Big Breakfast in the late ’90s.

She has had a highly successful theatre career on London’s West End, appearing in productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde – and put her musical theatre knowledge to good use as a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2007 reality series Any Dream Will Do.

She has appeared on a range of TV shows including EastEnders and Neighbours as well as serving as the narrator on The Only Way is Essex since it began in 2010.

This is not the first time she’s appeared as a contestant on a reality show since her Strictly appearance: she appeared as Fox on the first series of The Masked Singer UK earlier in 2020, making it to the semi-final.

Despite her past experience, Van Outen still fears messing up on the night, recalling a stressful moment from her Strictly experience that she hopes not to repeat.

“We did have a moment where James [Jordan] my pro partner forgot the routine in the middle of our Salsa, and he was just looking at me and I was thinking, ‘I don’t know what to do you’re the pro’, and we sort of did this weird shimmy thing.

“You can sort of get away with that on Strictly, but I feel like it’s less forgiving on Dancing on Ice, because you know you’re on Ice, so I just want to make sure I get the routine right!”

She has also appeared as a regular contributor on Loose Women and had guest presenting stints on TV shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and The 5 O’Clock Show.

What did Denise Van Outen say about joining Dancing on Ice?

Denise announced her participation during an episode of Loose Women in September 2020, telling the panel, “I’m really excited, I can’t believe it and finally I get to tell people!”

She added that her daughter Betsy will be “so excited because she loves the show and we watch it every year”.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to skate because I literally cannot stand up on ice and every time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmastime to a rink I’ve been the one on the penguins,” she said.

“After the year we’ve all had, it’s going to be lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice.”

Is Denise Van Outen injured?

Unfortunately, Van Outen has suffered a very nasty fall during training for the series premiere of this year’s Dancing On Ice, which has left her with a partially dislocated shoulder and tendon damage.

As a result, it’s possible that she will have to pull out of the show, but has said that she is doing everything she can to proceed in the competition.

News broke of her injury on the day of the first show, when she told The Sun that it was “touch and go” whether she would be able to take to the ice and perform with pro partner Matt Evers.

Van Outen said: “I’m having ongoing physio and I’m determined that nothing is going to keep me from getting on the ice. I’ve got everything crossed that I can heal enough.

“I’m so proud of the routine we’ve worked on and I just really want to put on a good show. We’ve had to make some changes to not put any additional strain on my shoulder.”

Following her tumble on the ice, Van Outen received immediate care from on-site medics before being sent to hospital for a check-up and praised the work of NHS staff for looking after her.

“At a time when the NHS is so overstretched, I must say an enormous thank you to them for looking after me. They were incredible. I am so grateful to them,” she added.