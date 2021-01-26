Exclusive – Britain’s Got Talent 2021 is not cancelled: “No decisions have been made yet”

A new series of Britain’s Got Talent could still go ahead in 2021, despite claims the show is set to be scrapped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

RadioTimes.com understands that no decision has been made regarding the show, with a source close to the show telling us “conversations are still ongoing”.

The Daily Mirror reported this morning that the hit reality series was “almost certain” to give 2021 a miss, but we understand talk of its cancellation is still premature at this stage.

A source had told the publication that, “The chances of it airing this year range from extremely slim to non-existent – and it’s almost certain to be the latter. No one’s happy about it – but that’s the way it is.”

It had been hoped that auditions would start filming in January as usual, but with the UK still facing tough restrictions, production on Britain’s Got Talent was pushed back until further notice earlier in the month.

At the time, an ITV spokesperson said, “The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.