Exclusive – Britain’s Got Talent 2021 is not cancelled: “No decisions have been made yet”
RadioTimes.com understands that ITV has not yet given up on holding the reality series this year.
A new series of Britain’s Got Talent could still go ahead in 2021, despite claims the show is set to be scrapped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic this year.
RadioTimes.com understands that no decision has been made regarding the show, with a source close to the show telling us “conversations are still ongoing”.
The Daily Mirror reported this morning that the hit reality series was “almost certain” to give 2021 a miss, but we understand talk of its cancellation is still premature at this stage.
A source had told the publication that, “The chances of it airing this year range from extremely slim to non-existent – and it’s almost certain to be the latter. No one’s happy about it – but that’s the way it is.”
It had been hoped that auditions would start filming in January as usual, but with the UK still facing tough restrictions, production on Britain’s Got Talent was pushed back until further notice earlier in the month.
At the time, an ITV spokesperson said, “The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.
“With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm revised dates in due course.”
And we understand that ITV has not given up on finding new dates yet, with the reality series being one of its biggest hitters.
The series has been a staple of the channel’s output since it debuted back in 2007, and is its second biggest show behind only I’m A Celebrity.
Last year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent was also hit by faced major disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the semi-finals taking place with a virtual audience in September, much later than originally intended.
