Meet Clara Amfo – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and BBC Radio 1 presenter

Clara Amfo returned to the Strictly Come Dancing in Week Six in a bid to impress the judges and redeem herself following her performance the week before.

In Week Five, Clara dropped right down the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard – a week after she rose to the top with her Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews.

She was hoping to regain her spot this week, as she and her professional dance partner Aljaz Škorjanec performed a Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner.

But sadly the Strictly Come Dancing judges weren’t too pleased, as they gave her just 19 points keeping her right at the bottom of the scoreboard.

Despite her equally low score, Shirley Ballas did admit that she’d improved from the week before, which was a promising sign for Clara’s future.

As the competition continues, read on for everything you need to know about Clara Amfo – one of the celebs in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Clara Amfo?

Getty Images

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and television presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

Best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and television presenter.

Her credits as a television presenter include One World: Together at Home (BBC One), ITV2’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara is also the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This City, a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she’s no stranger to the red carpet either, having hosted European and world film premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She recently appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

Clara’s Strictly journey so far?

Scoreboard

Week One: Cha Cha (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Week Three: Tango (7 + 6 + 7) = 20

Week Four: Charleston (9+10+10) =29

Week Five: Samba (5+6+7) = 18

Week Six: Jive (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

It’s safe to say, Clara’s Strictly journey has been a bot rocky.

While she initially sat nicely in the middle of the Strictly leaderboard after her first performance, she slipped down towards the bottom after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her Viennese Waltz in Week Two.

Clara’s Tango to Moulin Rouge’s Lady Marmalade boosted her a little to 20 points, but it still felt like her finest hour hadn’t come yet.

After weeks of lower scores, Clara came back fighting in Week Four, earning herself the top spot on the leaderboard.

The BBC Radio 1 star has really impressed viewers at home with her performances, as you can see on social media every time she dances. However, the judges seemed rather lukewarm in their reactions to her until the fourth week of the competition.

Unfortunately for Clara, she dropped right down to the bottom of the leaderboard in Week Five after her Samba failed to impress the judges, earning her just 18 points.

She was hoping to redeem herself in Week Six and put herself back at the top, however, only scored 19 points for her Jive.

The radio DJ previously admitted she’d “clap back” at the Strictly Come Dancing judges if she received criticism.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “There’s a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me..

“Because I feel like that makes the experience real,” she continued. “I can’t wait to just feel it.”

When asked whether she’d respond to the comments on the dance floor, Amfo said: “The thing is, I’ve been known to clap back when people are slick but at the same time, this is a competition.”

So this is happening! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

Clara’s Strictly Strictly Come Dancing signing was announced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Speaking about the opportunity, the 36-year-old said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

The presenter also shared the news to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing page with the caption: “This is happening!”

Putting her own twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new song WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Person.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:25pm.