Jamie Laing confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

After lots of anticipation, excitement and multiple rumours, the cat is finally out the bag and Jamie Laing has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Advertisement

The Made In Chelsea star will be taking on the Glitterball this year, after he was forced to drop out of the competition in 2019 due to a leg injury. He was unveiled alongside Eastenders star Maisie Smith on This Morning (3rd September).

They are the latest celebrities to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Actress Caroline Quentin, sports star Jason Bell, The Wanted musician Max George, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams, comedian Bill Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers and singer HRVY are also set to compete on the show.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Viewers will remember Laing from appearing on the show last year.

In 2019, he was partnered with Oti Mabuse, however, he had to pull out of the competition when he injured his knee.

At the time, executive producer, Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher was brought in to replace him and went on to win the series alongside Oti.

After his stint on the show was cut short last year, many speculated that Jamie would take part on the 2020 series.

An insider said: “After such a harrowing end to his Strictly debut this must have been the perfect tonic for Jamie…knowing he will be back in the ballroom next year.”

They added to The Sun: “It was a lovely touch by the powers that be who realised just how devastated he was.”

Jamie even expressed his hopes to return, saying in an interview: “I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn’t do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.