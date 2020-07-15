Strictly Come Dancing’s Gethin Jones says the 2020 series will feel “different” after social distancing changes

It was recently confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing would be returning for a series later this year.

Despite the pandemic, producers revealed that the show would go ahead, although with a few minor changes including isolation bubbles for celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

It’s thought that these bubbles will allow for close contact dance routines once the show airs, which means that we’ll get to see all the dances we’ve come to love over the past 17 years.

However, presenter Gethin Jones – who competed on the show in 2007 and now works on the spin-off series It Takes Two along with Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal – feels the show is going to have a very different feel to it when it returns.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” he revealed to RadioTimes.com. “The show has evolved brilliantly because of the great people who work on it. I’m very excited.”

So what kind of changes can we expect to see on the new series?

“I think their biggest challenge is how do you make it work with trying to be creative but at the same time making it work. It’s really difficult. It’s really impersonal,” Gethin explained.

“I think I’m kind of getting used to not having crowds watching ball so I don’t know what that will be like with Strictly but I think the talented people will find their way to make it look great at home.”

Despite the changes, the presenter – who is currently competing on series 15 of Celebrity MasterChef – added: “I think everyone just has to realise that’s the way it is. This is the new normal.”

Former Strictly champ Stacey Dooley recently suggested “the people’s Strictly” and have NHS and key workers as contestants instead of celebrities, following their hard work during the pandemic.

Backing Stacey’s initiative, Gethin continued: “That’s a great idea. I think it would go well.. maybe they will!”

“What I love about Strictly, is the people who go out there and surprise you and then the people who you expect to be good and are not necessarily brilliant. I think that’s cool. That is the show!”

