Craig Revel Horwood “keeping fingers crossed” Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will air

Craig Reveal Horwood has revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing team are working to ensure the show airs this autumn.

Speaking to The One Show yesterday (22nd April 2020), he said: “The producers are working very, very hard to bring it out at its normal time so I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

“I know everyone at home will be willing it to go on because it’s such a great show.”

He added that the BBC will be airing three extra Strictly ‘Best Ofs’ in the meantime.

“One of Blackpool, one of Musicals, one of Movies – so there will be lots and lots of Strictly to watch over the summer, which is great,” the judge explains.

The beloved ballroom competition is back briefly tonight (April 23), with Craig judging Strictly’s Keep Dancing Challenge for BBC One’s Big Night In – the Comic Relief and Children in Need charity special.

Earlier this month, Strictly fans had the chance to learn a routine to Dua Lipa’s Physical, with different professionals teaching bits of the routine each day.

They could then submit their entries, which will be marked on Big Night In by Craig tonight.

“It’s something people can enjoy,” Craig told presenters Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty.

“It’s exercise, which is vital as well, and to take their minds off everything that’s happening in life at the moment. I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing and well done to everyone who is doing the challenge!”

Strictly will hopefully air on BBC One later this year and The Big Night In airs on BBC One tonight from 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.