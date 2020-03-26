Why did AJ Pritchard quit Strictly Come Dancing?

After four years working as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ Pritchard announced on March 26th that he was leaving the BBC One show.

Advertisement

“I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x,” he wrote alongside a statement as he announced the news.

So, why did AJ decide to put away his dancing shoes after all these years?

The professional dancer decided to give up his role on the show, as he chases his presenting dreams with his younger brother, former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As he thanked the team at Strictly, the 25-year-old explained in the statement written by his team: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.”

He added: “AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed him and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

AJ and Curtis are currently working on their tour, AJ Live 2020 tour, which they recently had to postpone due to coronavirus.

The brothers had been due to perform four more gigs, but they have now been postponed until further notice.

AJ’s departure comes after four successful years on Strictly, which have seen him partnered with YouTube sensation Saffron, Saturdays singer Mollie King and Paralympian Lauren Steadman.

His first series in 2016 saw him reach the semi-final with actress Claudia Fragapane.

And AJ isn’t the only pro dancer to call it quits this year, after Kevin Clifton bowed out in March, following seven years on the show.

Sharing a series of photos from over the years, Kevin wrote at the time: “After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

Ah, we’ll be sad to see them both go!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.