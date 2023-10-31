The news was announced last week by the show's co-host Fleur East.

She said: "By the freckle of my feet, a week today, a spooky treat. Yes, boys and ghouls, next week is Halloween!

"It's a scary time for our Strictly couples, made even more frightening because Kevin Clifton has risen again for Choreography Corner."

Kevin's bio on the official Strictly site added: "Strictly Come Dancing champ Kevin Clifton returns, but this time as part of the BBC weekday sister show, It Takes Two, where he'll be taking up the reins of Choreography Corner alongside sister Joanne."

Clifton previously worked on the main show as a pro dancer, lifting the Glitterball for the first time in 2018 with his now-partner Stacey Dooley. In 2020, he made the decision to leave the show after seven years.

But, why did Kevin Clifton leave Strictly Come Dancing?

As Kevin Clifton returns to the show, read on for everything you need to know about his Strictly exit and his career.

Why did Kevin quit Strictly?

Kevin left Stricly to focus on "other" areas of his life and career.

As he thanked the BBC and his fellow pro dancers for "inspiring" him, he said in a statement at the time: "After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special, I want to leave on a high - and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

He later opened up about his exit, adding: "I was all set to move onto Strictly Ballroom, which was supposed to open in September. To be honest, that was the main reason I took the decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing. It was always a bit of a dream of mine to play that role in Strictly Ballroom.

More like this

"I'd been in touch with Strictly Come Dancing and said, 'If I get offered this, I’m not going to be able to say no to it.' So I got offered the part, said I was leaving Strictly for a life in the theatre… and then there was no more theatre. So everything sort of disappeared, or moved over to 2021."

What is Kevin doing now?

Following his Strictly exit, he worked on West End live show Burn the Floor with his sister Joanne Clifton. He's continued dancing and starred in several theatre productions, including Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

He previously announced that he'd be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie the Musical as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

He'll be performing at Bristol, Plymouth, Sheffield, Liverpool, Eastbourne, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Hull and Leicester.

Kevin lifted the famous Glitterball trophy in 2018 with documentary-maker Stacey Dooley. In January 2023, the pair welcomed a daughter into the world.

From 2008 to June 2013, Clifton and his ex wife Karen Hauer were principal dancers of the Burn the Floor Dance Company, which is a live dance show which has been performed around the world.

Kevin later rejoined the show with some of his Strictly alumni, including Italian heartthrob Graziano Di Prima and the humble Johannes Radebe.

He toured touring the UK with Joanne, 36, from 26th March to 24th May.

Burn the Floor in 2013. Getty Images

When did Kevin join Strictly?

Kevin joined the BBC One series as a pro dancer back in 2013. He was partnered with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, and they finished as runners-up behind model Abbey Clancy.

He had previously auditioned for the show with Karen, but they only needed a female dancer at the time, so he was instead employed as a choreographer for the show in 2012.

Kevin was pretty successful on the dancing show, coming second four times in a row with Susanna, The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, EastEnders actress Kellie Bright and singer Louise Redknapp.

He came in seventh place with Scottish Comedian Susan Calman in 2017, and eventually won the Glitterball the year later with Stacey.

Unfortunately, he only made it to the 14th spot in 2019 with presenter Anneka Rice.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley. BBC

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing wrote on Instagram: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer.

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family. He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. Strictly It Takes Two airs daily on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 18:30pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.