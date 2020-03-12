Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. The Greatest Dancer could be axed – but no decision has been made just yet

The Greatest Dancer could be axed – but no decision has been made just yet

The second series crowned its winners last weekend

Programme Name: The Greatest Dancer - TX: 07/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 9) - Picture Shows: ***Live Show*** Oti Mabuse, Michael and Jowita - (C) Thames/Syco - Photographer: Tom Dymond

The Greatest Dancer could face cancellation after two series on BBC One, following an underwhelming ratings performance.

Advertisement

The talent show from Simon Cowell’s production company features Strictly champion Oti Mabuse alongside Todrick Hall, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl as so-called “dance captains.”

They each take on three dance acts to bring to the live shows, where they compete for £50,000 and the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The most recent series concluded last weekend with Mabuse’s act, ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita, taking home the top prize.

However, with only 2.8 million tuning in to watch the finale, fewer than ITV’s The Voice UK and even BBC One’s very own Casualty, the series could face the axe.

A source has told The Sun that the crew of The Greatest Dancer have been told not to expect the series to be recommissioned.

RadioTimes.com approached the BBC for comment and a spokesperson said that “no decision has been made” on the future of the show.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer will be back in the spotlight on Friday night for a celebrity special taking place as part of Sport Relief 2020, featuring the likes of Alexandra Burke, McFly’s Harry Judd, Olympian Louis Smith and social media star Saffron Barker.

Tags

All about The Greatest Dancer

Oti Mabuse (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: 'The Masked Singer' mascots attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professional dancers: Meet the confirmed line-up

The Matrix (1999) stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

103500

Most excellent! Bill & Ted 3 is getting “closer”