Of course, much of the time that wasn't the outcome and, as a result, the series had more than its fair share of extremely awkward dates.

However, across its 110 episodes, eight of the couples introduced on Take Me Out went on to get married, including Beckie Louise Ryan and Adam Ryan who met on the show around four years ago.

Several fans have expressed their disappointment in ITV's decision to cancel the long-running series, which The Sun reports was due to declining ratings.

The show peaked in 2010 with just shy of six million people tuning in to its series two premiere, but the most recent episodes frequently drew in less than two million live viewers each.

One Twitter user joked about how this news would affect the fictional Isle of Fernando, which is actually located on the northern coast of Tenerife.

Of course, several Twitter users were notably less concerned by the announcement...

Paddy McGuinness already has a follow-up gig in the bag as one of the regular hosts on the new series of Top Gear, which recently moved to BBC One after ratings success and glowing reviews.