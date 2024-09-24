Following the chaos in the tent will, of course, be co-presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond – providing viewers with all the latest goings-on.

Among the bakers is Sumayah, whose creative flare has seen her create some truly magnificent bakes.

As she plans to impress the judges and hosts with her baking skills, read on for everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2024 contestant Sumayah.

Who is Sumayah?

Sumayah. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 19

Job: Dentistry student

Location: Lancashire

Sumayah is a 19-year-old dentistry student from Lancashire who is currently on her gap year, indulging on her sweet tooth before heading to university.

Sumayah not only aced her sciences, but is incredibly creative, too. Whether is sewing, making her own clothing or taking up photography, Sumayah always has something going on!

An entirely self-taught baker, Sumayah researches her creations, combining a myriad of techniques and recipes to add an eclectic and imaginative mix of cultures and flavours to her bakes.

Her love of baking was confirmed when she created a macaron tower for her aunt's mehndi wedding celebration. It stood at one metre tall and included 240 macarons in four different flavours, accompanies by a cascade of flowers!

What was Sumayah's reaction to being cast in The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Before Sumayah applied for Bake Off, people always told her she should apply for the show, but she had never imagined herself actually doing it as she doesn't consider herself to be an outlandish person.

Explaining further her reaction to finding out the news, Sumayah said: "Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent, not because I was confident in myself but more a sense of impending fear.

"I still can't believe I actually got in, it's unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times so I was the last baker they notified. I remember hearing the news and I felt so numb, I didn't know whether to be excited or terrified. I still don't know how to feel about it."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

