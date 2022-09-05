Writing in the Daily Mail , Barker revealed that she was "gobsmacked" by the way her exit was handled, recalling that in 2016 the show was put out to tender to independent production companies without her name attached.

Sue Barker, whose tenure as host of A Question of Sport came to an end after 24 years in 2021, has claimed that she was "sacked" from the role by the BBC, and has been left "slightly damaged" by the experience.

She said she was informed of this by a TV producer friend, with Barker claiming the tender was pitched as a "refresh" of the show "with more diversity and more appeal to a younger audience".

Barker explained that the production companies ended up wanting her to stay on, making the BBC change course.

She said that in 2020 rumours circulated again about her and panellists Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell being replaced, but claimed the three were only told they were being sacked in separate meetings during their penultimate block of recording sessions.

Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell on A Question of Sport in 2019. Vishal Sharma/BBC

Barker said she "couldn't help feeling wretchedly sad" at the decision, and that "anger set in" after the BBC reportedly didn't ask them for statements and instead asked them each to immediately approve a statement which said the trio had "decided to step aside".

When she refused to sign the statement, wanting the BBC to "own their decision and declare publicly that they wanted to refresh the show", Barker said that she was offered her job back, but she declined.

She called the situation "confusing and distressing" and said that it led to her determination to "own" her retirement from the BBC earlier this year.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

When announcing her departure from the BBC's live sports broadcasting in June, Barker said in a statement: "What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world. I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best."

A BBC spokesperson said at the time of the announcement: "We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

"Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience."

Sue Barker's autobiography Calling the Shots: My Autobiography is released on 29th September and is available to pre-order now.

