"And yet they've got time for joking around and having a chat – they're like two girlfriends. I've never seen anything apart from love from either of them for the other, despite the rumours otherwise."

Burke – who has found herself in the dance off for the past two weeks – also acknowledged Ballas' attention to detail when it comes to her judging. "If I make the smallest mistake, Shirley will spot it. When I'm dancing ballroom, I need to make sure I place my heel first and then the ball of my foot, because she will definitely point that out if I get it wrong. She is technical, but as a ballroom novice that is exactly what I need, so I love her for it."

But despite being one of this year's top-scoring contestants, Craig's perfect 10 continues to elude Burke.

"All my friends and family were getting annoyed with him for not giving me a ten, but everyone knows Craig is the hardest judge to please! If he doesn't award me a ten it's for a reason, and if he explains where I went wrong it gives me something to work on and improve – having said that, a ten from Craig would probably make me cry!"

