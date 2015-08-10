Strictly won't be the first time Jeremy Vine dances on TV - remember his Rocky Horror Show tribute (in fishnets)?
Vine is the first celebrity confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing and if his moves are anything like this Children in Need tribute we're very, very excited
Jeremy Vine is the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing and if his moves are anything like this Rocky Horror Show tribute, we have high hopes for the radio DJ.
Yes, Vine has already taken to the dance floor as part of a skit for Children in Need in 2002 – in fishnets no less.
The Radio 2 presenter played the part of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, getting his groove on to the track Sweet Transvestite alongside several high-profile newsreaders (skip to 2:50 on the video for his grand entrance). It isn't just his outfit that's eye-catching either: check out his hip movements. Jake Wood may very well lose his 'snake hips' nickname when Mr Vine takes to the dance floor...
In a blog post, Vine explained that he's doing Strictly because "I truly, madly, deeply want to learn to dance" and for his 11 and 8-year-old daughters Martha and Anna.
"I love my girls to bits and I want to show them that life is about taking chances. Life, Bruno would say with his arms spread wide, is about the dance!"
Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn on BBC1
