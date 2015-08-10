The Radio 2 presenter played the part of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, getting his groove on to the track Sweet Transvestite alongside several high-profile newsreaders (skip to 2:50 on the video for his grand entrance). It isn't just his outfit that's eye-catching either: check out his hip movements. Jake Wood may very well lose his 'snake hips' nickname when Mr Vine takes to the dance floor...

In a blog post, Vine explained that he's doing Strictly because "I truly, madly, deeply want to learn to dance" and for his 11 and 8-year-old daughters Martha and Anna.

"I love my girls to bits and I want to show them that life is about taking chances. Life, Bruno would say with his arms spread wide, is about the dance!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn on BBC1

