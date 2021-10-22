Strictly’s Tom Fletcher reveals surprise connection between his samba and friend Harry Styles

McFly’s Tom Fletcher is taking on the samba for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing, for which he’ll be dancing to the Harry Styles hit Watermelon Sugar.

Advertisement

While the song is not only an ideal tune to shake your hips to, Fletcher has revealed that he also has a “nice connection” to the track, having worked with Harry Styles in the past.

On why he and professional partner Amy Dowden chose the song to samba to, Fletcher said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that they wanted a contemporary track.

“We were doing the Salsa and we wanted something contemporary. I’m so rubbish, I don’t really listen to a lot of contemporary music so if Amy sent through a song that I didn’t really know, I wanted to learn something I know and I love.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Watermelon Sugar was the first suggestion so once that had been put out there–” Amy said, before Tom added: “It was always like, ‘Is it as good as Watermelon Sugar? No.’ So Watermelon Sugar just led the way.

“Also, you know I’ve worked with Harry [Styles] and I know Harry Styles so it just felt like a nice connection that we’re dancing to a song by someone that I’ve worked with.”

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Fletcher in this year’s series, with the McFly star having contracted COVID in Week Two and self-isolating.

Fletcher returned to the competition for Week Three, however, and didn’t disappoint – scoring 32 for his jive to Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Judi Love announced that she would be sitting out of Saturday’s show after testing positive for coronavirus herself and needing to self-isolate.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.