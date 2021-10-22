Strictly’s Tom Fletcher reveals surprise connection between his samba and friend Harry Styles
The McFly star says his song choice for this weekend's samba was extra special having worked with Harry Styles in the past.
McFly’s Tom Fletcher is taking on the samba for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing, for which he’ll be dancing to the Harry Styles hit Watermelon Sugar.
While the song is not only an ideal tune to shake your hips to, Fletcher has revealed that he also has a “nice connection” to the track, having worked with Harry Styles in the past.
On why he and professional partner Amy Dowden chose the song to samba to, Fletcher said in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that they wanted a contemporary track.
“We were doing the Salsa and we wanted something contemporary. I’m so rubbish, I don’t really listen to a lot of contemporary music so if Amy sent through a song that I didn’t really know, I wanted to learn something I know and I love.”
“Watermelon Sugar was the first suggestion so once that had been put out there–” Amy said, before Tom added: “It was always like, ‘Is it as good as Watermelon Sugar? No.’ So Watermelon Sugar just led the way.
“Also, you know I’ve worked with Harry [Styles] and I know Harry Styles so it just felt like a nice connection that we’re dancing to a song by someone that I’ve worked with.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Fletcher in this year’s series, with the McFly star having contracted COVID in Week Two and self-isolating.
Fletcher returned to the competition for Week Three, however, and didn’t disappoint – scoring 32 for his jive to Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode.
Yesterday, Judi Love announced that she would be sitting out of Saturday’s show after testing positive for coronavirus herself and needing to self-isolate.