The Strictly Come Dancing judges are really raising their expectations as the competition inches towards its grand finale.

Actress Alex Kingston felt the sting of their criticisms this week after struggling with an extra challenging routine: the Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor.

It seems the dramatic dance wasn't smooth sailing for Alex despite her partner Johannes Radebe supporting her with unwavering faith throughout the week in training.

Alex admitted to finding the routine more difficult than usual because she didn't have lyrics to time her steps to.

After her performance, host Tess Daly welcomed her in front of the judges, saying: "You've had such a tough week and now it's all done. Are you relieved?"

"Sort of, Alex answered, seeming disappointed. "I think I could – I could give it another go, to be honest."

The judges reacted, with several jokingly warning Alex "don't say that" – presumably lest she jinx herself into the dance off tomorrow night (Sunday 9th November).

"It's the first time that I felt a bit of insecurity from you," Motsi Mabuse said of the performance, before Shirley Ballas said it unfortunately lacked some passion or fire.

"Today you looked a little nervous," Anton Du Beke said, while Craig Revel Horwood critiqued Alex's shoulder positions and shaping, saying the routine lacked "showbiz pizzazz".

The judges ultimately scored Alex a respectable 30 points for her Paso, but the Doctor Who star seemed upset when she got up to Claudia Winkleman's Clauditorium.

Becoming emotional, she explained: "The thing is, I'm numerically dyslexic so I can't count and that's quite difficult."

"But I don't want you to be sad because you were excellent," Claudia insisted, reaching out to comfort her.

After a big group hug with her fellow Strictly contestants, the presenter added: "The thing is, you're not supposed to love every dance."

"No, but I should love this dance because it's drama," a teary Alex replied. "But it's just that I'm used to dancing to lyrics. And I didn't know that I can't do that."

Fingers crossed Alex manages to stay out of the dance off and will be able to bounce back strongly next week – with a song that's better suited to her.

Strictly Come Dancing results show airs Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

