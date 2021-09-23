BBC addresses Strictly Come Dancing vaccinations controversy

While there has been much to discuss about Strictly Come Dancing already this year, from who the pairings are for the Strictly 2021 contestants, to the first same-sex male partners and Anton Du Beke finally getting his promotion to being on the judge’s table full time, one talking point has been to do with reported issues behind the scenes.

Reports recently emerged that some of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals refused their COVID vaccines, with The Sun claiming some celebrities asked not to be paired with the dancers who had not been vaccinated.

Boris Johnson later urged the Strictly dancers to get vaccinated and for a while, it felt as though these rumours were overshadowing the fun that the show is meant to give us. Now the BBC has issued a statement on the matter that should put the rumours to bed so we can focus on the dancing.

The BBC said it had received no complaints from any of the celebrities, or anybody else on production, regarding unvaccinated pro dancers and dismissed rumours the professionals in question had threatened to quit the show.

The BBC said it had received no complaints from any of the celebrities, or anybody else on production, regarding unvaccinated pro dancers and dismissed rumours the professionals in question had threatened to quit the show.

Check out the statement from the BBC in full below.

A statement from the BBC on Strictly Come Dancing.https://t.co/pr7KC54A7t pic.twitter.com/zO7srE9lfa — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up of celebs are preparing to make their dance floor debuts this weekend and the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week One have already been confirmed – so we know what we will be singing along to this Saturday evening now.

Who will finish at the bottom of the leaderboard? Who will be the top dog for the opening week? We’ll have to tune in to find out as the bid for the Glitterball trophy gets off to a no doubt sequin-heavy start this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday at 7pm.