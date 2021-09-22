Boris Johnson urges Strictly Come Dancing professionals to get COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has encouraged Strictly Come Dancing professionals to get vaccinated, following unconfirmed reports that three participants have refused the jab.

The beloved BBC One competition returned last weekend with a pre-recorded episode revealing this year’s couples, while the first live show will take place this Saturday.

The Sun reported last weekend that three professional dancers competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing have refused to get the COVID vaccine.

During his current trip to Washington DC, Johnson was asked by reporters to weigh in on the issue and his message was clear, describing getting the jab as a “wonderful thing to do”.

He said: “I think that that’s a matter for the producers but I strongly believe that people should get vaccinated. I don’t want to bully people or to lecture them but, well, I don’t mind lecturing them.

“I’ll lecture them: I think it is a great thing to do for yourself, your family, your community. I think people should get a jab and it is a wonderful thing to do.”

After the story first started gaining traction, a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing told RadioTimes.com that the show would not be commenting on these rumours.

They said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status. Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Former Strictly professional James Jordan has been more vocal on the matter, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain that dancers refusing the vaccine “don’t deserve their place on the show”.

He added: “On previous years of Strictly, you’re working so hard and training so hard that everyone’s immune system gets very low and lots of people get sick anyway.

“So if your immune system is low – and it’s very close contact on Strictly – then you’re much more at risk of spreading something like that.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One.